Lima, Peru.- The president of Peru, Dina Boluartecalled on Congress on Friday to approve a proposal to advance the elections to the end of this year, a marked concession by the leader who has faced daily protests that have left nearly 60 dead.

Boluarte had already expressed his support for holding national elections in April of 2024, instead of those planned for 2026, but support seems to be growing among legislators to bring them forward even earlier, to December 2023.

Postponing the elections to the end of this year could help the country to “get out of this quagmire we’re in,” Boluarte said Friday after taking part in an event to publicize government efforts to send medicines and other goods to a region of the Andes at a time when protesters have blocked several key roads as part of the anti-government demonstrations.

Boluarte, the former vice president, assumed the presidency on December 7 after his predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was indicted for trying to dissolve Congress. He later he was arrested and detained.

Protests quickly broke out across the country with protesters who took to the streets to demand the resignation of Boluarteas well as the dissolution of Congress. Amid the unrest, 56 people have been killed, including at least 45 in direct clashes with security forces, according to Peru’s Ombudsman.

“The protests continue, there are more blockades and violence,” said Boluarte, who pointed out that he had spoken with ministers about the possibility of bringing forward the elections. “I am here because I have assumed a responsibility and I will be here until Congress sets a date. That’s why I ask, come to an agreement.”

Boluarte added that he had no interest “to stay in the presidency”.

The protests against Boluarte they were concentrated in remote areas, mainly in the south, where voters had a particular affinity for Castillo, the first Peruvian president of rural Andean origin. In the past week, thousands of protesters poured into Lima and have held almost daily demonstrations in the center of Peru’s capital.

Boluarte has spoken out against the demonstrations, calling them violent and claiming they are being financed by illegal miners and drug traffickers in an effort to sow chaos for political purposes. He also praised the police, who used tear gas and pellets to repel protesters in Lima.

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the armed forces would support a police effort to lift roadblocks that the government says are causing shortages and rising prices in certain parts of the country.

There are 89 roadblocks in the country, mostly concentrated in the south of the country, according to Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office.