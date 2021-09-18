Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 18.09.2021 11:59:21

The President of Paraguay, Mario Adbo Benítez did not know the government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reason why he said that “there is no change of position of my government and I believe that it is of gentlemen to say it frontally”.

At the sixth summit of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Mario Adbo pointed out that Consensus and responding to the needs of the country depends on each one.

However, he said that they should not allow ideological components to contaminate the processes that have been contracting it with effort, “certainly there are always aspects to correct and improve “.

“Peace craftsmen are needed willing to generate processes of healing and reunion with ingenuity and audacity, this is only possible respecting democratic values,” he said.

On the other hand, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, proposed to the president of Paraguay to set a date, place and time for a debate on democracy, whether in Paraguay or Venezuela, “we are ready to give it.”

Likewise, he also proposed toPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador debate on democracy, freedoms and resistance to neoliberalism.

“Put you President López Obrador and Venezuela is ready to debate democracy, freedoms, resistance and whatever needs to be debated, of neoliberalism in the face of the peoples in live broadcast and direct or in private as you want, without exclusions “

LG