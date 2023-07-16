How did you feel about the content of this article?

Paraguayan president wants access to war documents held by Brazil | Photo: EFE/Ruben Peña

President Santiago Peña, recently elected in Paraguay, wants Brazil to open documents about the War with the country, and defends the return of military equipment currently on display in some Brazilian museums, according to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Santiago Peña is a right-wing economist, worked at the International Monetary Fund and ran for the first time in a national election.

Santiago said that “I have no hard feelings, anger or hatred, but I think it would be good. I would love to have this kind of conversation with President Lula, but in a positive way”, said Santiago Peña, about the period. According to the Folha de S.Paulothe Paraguayan president said that it would be good for both countries to understand what happened during the war, the biggest conflict in the history of Latin America, between 1864 and 1870.