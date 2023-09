How did you feel about the content of this article?

The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, spoke this Tuesday (19), at the UN Assembly | Photo: EFE/Daniel Piris

During a speech in the United States, this Tuesday (19), the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, expressed his support for Taiwan to be readmitted as an integral part of the UN, as it recognizes “democratic practices” on the autonomous island.

The Paraguayan leader stated that the organization must “reflect equitable, democratic and participatory practices”, therefore, Taiwan’s return to the meeting of world leaders deserves to be reviewed.

The government of Taipei, the Taiwanese capital, was responsible for representing China in the organization until 1971, when Beijing gained enough support to take over the UN seat and expel the island from the General Assembly.

The Paraguayan president’s speech was made at a time of tension between Taiwan and the Chinese dictatorship of Xi Jinping, which at the beginning of the month announced a project to deepen the island’s integration into the country.

China seeks to control Taiwanese territory in various ways, including already stating that it can use force for reunification. Meanwhile, Taiwan is trying to form strategic partnerships, such as the one recently announced by the US, which provided military support to the island.

Diplomatic agreements between Paraguay and the island began in 1957. At the end of the 1990s, the then president of Taiwan, Lee Teng-hui, visited the South American country, signing several commercial treaties in the areas of air transport, agriculture , import and export of products.