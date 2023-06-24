Stockton Rush ruled out vulnerabilities in the Titan submersible; expert warned CEO of fatal risk

Alerts about problems with the safety of the submersible Titan were repeatedly ignored by the CEO of the company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, in charge of the vehicle, according to the BBC. Warnings about the submarine’s vulnerabilities are in emails Rush exchanged with an expert in deep-sea exploration. The messages were obtained by the British website and released this Friday (June 23, 2023).

In emails, expert Rob McCallum told OceanGate’s president that he was “potentially” putting his customers at risk and warned that he should stop using the submarine until the vehicle was evaluated by an independent body of the company. In response, Rush reportedly said he was “tired of people in the industry trying to use security arguments to impede innovation”.

“We hear the unfounded cries of ‘you’re going to kill someone’ far too often. I take this as a serious personal insult.”, wrote the CEO. The president was one of 5 crew members who died when the submarine suffered what authorities characterized as “catastrophic implosion”.

McCallum told the BBC which repeatedly asked the company to subject the Titan to assessment before using the submersible for commercial tours, but the vessel was never certified by independent authorities or bodies.

“Until a submarine is classified, tested and certified, it should not be used for commercial deep diving operations. I implore you to be very careful in your sea trials. As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.”McCallum wrote in an email.

In his response a few days later, Rush said he was “well qualified to understand the risks and issues associated with subsea exploration in a new vehicle”. OceanGate did not comment on the email exchange.