Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/19/2023 – 03:07 pm

Share



The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti, opened the session of the federal council this Monday, the 19th, with a general reprimand. The background is the race for the vacancy opened with the retirement of Justice Félix Fischer in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Simonetti stated that, for the first time, the dispute became “aggressive” and generated an “unnecessary and negative exposure” of the law firm.

“For the first time, we saw the selection process become an aggressive dispute, resulting in unnecessary and negative exposure of colleagues and the law institution, through narratives that are often distorted. This process should, and must, be marked by the fraternity between the advocacy and the strengthening of the profession”, he criticized.

The vacancy opened at the STJ is reserved for the class of lawyers. The OAB will still define a list of six names quoted to assume the position. The choice is made in a vote by the federal council, after consultations that should last throughout the day.

Those chosen will be submitted to the STJ, which will reduce the list by half, and then to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who has the final word on the nomination. The last step is Senate approval.

Simonetti also defended that whoever takes over as a minister at the STJ should not “abandon” the class.

“Never change the gown for the toga. Never betray the law. Never abandon the banks that led you to the occupation of that position. That vacancy belongs to 1.3 million lawyers,” he said.

There are 31 lawyers registered in the dispute. Some have important political sponsors, such as Luís Cláudio Chaves, who was legal advisor to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and Flávio Caetano, who defended former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the impeachment process.























