Macedonia.- Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia moved an entire nation a few days ago, by accompanying a girl with Down’s Syndrome to her school after learning that the 11-year-old girl was being harassed and bullied.

According to the Spanish media ABC, Pendarovski visited on February 7 the girl, Embla Addema and her family in Gostivar, a region southwest of the capital, Skopje, and after having a conversation with the minor and her family about the difficulties she faces, the president decided to accompany her to school.

After this fact, the president, through a statement, called “unacceptable” this type of behavior that somehow violates the rights and development of children when they face a special situation.

Stevo Pendarovski stressed that the little ones; “They should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome in school desks and playgrounds”.

In this sense, he stressed that it is everyone’s obligation, as well as the State’s, to guarantee that these minors feel equal, and affirmed that a key part of this process is “empathy.”

“I have come to give my support and raise awareness that inclusion is a basic principle”, The president mentioned in the statement, which also reported that the decision to launch an investigation into the Embla case before the Commission for Protection against Discrimination of North Macedonia was accepted.