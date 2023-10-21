













This information came to light during the investigation carried out by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States, and comes from emails that Spencer himself sent a few years ago.

The interviewer told Bowser that he wouldn’t ask him if that will happen or not. What he wanted to know was what he thought of the growing trend of studio purchases, and what its effect is and will be on the industry.

The president of NOA responded ‘We have a great relationship with Microsoft’. To the above, this executive added ‘We consider them to be partners in many, many ways, and we only have to look at the Nintendo Switch to see that partnership.’.

Doug Bowser went on to say ‘obviously, Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch, and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’. Then he highlighted ‘so, we want that society to continue’.

Regarding the consolidation of the video game industry, he commented that he has been part of it for 16 years and highlighted that the purchase of studios is constant. But something that also happens is that new developers emerge every year.

The president of Nintendo of America pointed out that these studios are very creative and can make everything from indie developments to AAA titles.

Bowser highlighted ‘so as consolidation happens, all things being equal, we see these new studies, which really speaks to the dynamic nature of the industry as a whole’.

This executive finished with ‘in the end, that bodes well for the player’which is a personal opinion.

