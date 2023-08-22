Nintendo he has always marched to the beat of his own drum. This has brought them to the top of the mountain time and time again, but it has also brought them to the lowest moments. It’s a risky way to operate, but one that Nintendo do things any other way it just wouldn’t be Nintendo.

Many know Nintendo as an innovator when it comes to hardware as they have offered multiple platforms with unique features, input methods and more. since the era of Game Cube, Nintendo has shifted its entire focus towards technology to impress players and the general public, instead of chasing the technology that offers the most polygon count.

In an interview with nhkthe president of Nintendo, shuntaro furukawaspoke about the approach of Nintendo towards new technology. According to furukawafinding new technology that opens up new ways of playing in a meaningful way is absolutely paramount.

“While there is no particular technology that we are focusing on at this time, we are investigating a variety of new technologies. However, I believe that the most important thing for our company is not to look for new technologies for the sake of novelty, but to consider how they can lead to revolutions in the very act of playing. The idea is that if we are convinced that incorporating a certain technology can give customers a fresh and amazing experience, then we look forward to their research more strongly, making investments where necessary as well.” – Shuntaro Furukawa President of Nintendo

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Definitely Nintendo It has always surprised with its consoles, and the approach it has when changing generations. This is the hallmark of the company and it is good to know that they do not intend to lose the focus that sets them apart.