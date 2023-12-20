Shocked. Luciana Fuster, who won the Miss Grand International crown on October 25, arrived in Peru after a busy schedule of activities in Vietnam and Thailand. Fuster will be in the country for a short period of time, as she will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with her family. For the president of the Asian organization, Nawat Itsaragrisil, the reception of the beauty queen by the Peruvian public was surprising. We tell you all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: In a limo! Luciana arrived in luxury on the set of 'EEG' to tell about her experience at Miss Grand

What was the reaction of the president of Miss Grand International to the arrival of Luciana Fuster to Peru?

Through his Instagram account, the popular Mr. Nawat published the video of Luciana's reception in Peru. “New arrival Luciana Fuster. Peru”, wrote. Peruvian users did not miss the moment to ask the Thai businessman to also be present in the country and have the opportunity to do tourism.

“Papa Nawat, we love you in Peru, when will you come?”, “We are waiting for you soon”, “Come to Peru, we are waiting for you”, “She is your queen, papa Nawat”, “It will be an honor if you visit us soon”, were some of the user comments.

Luciana Fuster was accompanied by airport security personnel. Photo: Instagram / Nawat Itsaragrisil

YOU CAN SEE: Will Luciana Fuster end her relationship with Patricio due to distance? Miss Grand 2023 reveals it

What did Luciana Fuster say about her arrival in Peru?

After an hour of photos and autographs, Luciana Fuster He left Jorge Chávez International Airport to head to his home in Lima. On her Instagram profile, she dedicated an extensive text of gratitude to his followers.

“Thank you absolutely to everyone who gave me such an incredible welcome at the airport. I carry you in my heart always! Thank you for your beautiful energy, for giving me your time, for so much love and support in every step I take. Thank you to “the representatives of each TV, radio and print media that were covering my arrival. They were all very respectful,” he wrote in a story.