Luciana Fuster was crowned the brand new winner of Miss Grand International 2023 in an exciting final held this Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The influencer will be the representative of the beauty pageant for one year and will have to travel to several countries around the world as the image of the company. However, the model still has a contract with ‘This is war‘ for all of 2023. What did he say Nawat Itsaragrisildirector of the organization about this?

What did Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Grand 2023, say about Luciana Fuster?

Nawat Itsaragrisil is very active on social networks and was a constant presence in all the weeks of the reality competition. The president of the beauty corporation praised the performance of Luciana Fuster by highlighting his great performance on stage and his large number of followers. Let’s remember that the influencer has 4 million people following her on instagram.

And now Mr. Nawat came forward to talk about the model’s current contract with the América TV competition show and how this would affect her work as Miss Grand.

“Is this about your TV contract? Your TV contract is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask you”said the owner of the company in a live on Instagram. “The station didn’t interest me at all, which means I was free to do whatever I want (sic),” stated the businessman, who made it very clear that these last months of 2023 are not so vital for the association, so it would not clash with his obligations as Miss Grand.

How was Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand 2023?

The Peruvian candidate won first place in the Miss Grand International 2023. In addition to this, she made her first catwalk as the new queen of the pageant without being able to contain her tears from the emotion of the moment.

