The Bogotá Government Secretariat ratified the return of the Millionaires bar Blue commands to the north stand of the El Campín stadium. The decision was made after a pilot plan that began in the middle of last year.

Several years ago, the Bogotá club decided not to give that space to the barra brava anymore and turned those stands into a family tribune. Now, with the announcement of the Secretariat, Millonarios expressed his concern.

Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the scope of the measure taken by the district administration.

President of Millionaires announces disappearance of the ‘family forum’

Since last year they were doing a pilot to put the barra brava back in the north. Now it is a fact that it returns. What is your opinion?

For six and a half years, that platform had been used to promote soccer among children. That is why it was the cheapest grandstand in the stadium and two people could go with a ticket, a child and an adult. The popular bars were held in the south tribune, which generally did not have full capacity and on average had a 70 percent capacity. However, it was argued that it was important that the south stand, as it had serious internal divisions between two bars and there could be a possible aggression, which had not occurred, should be separated and located north to avoid a future conflict. For this reason, the family forum ceases to exist.

Are we talking about Blue Commandos and Blue Rain? And with this, what does this determination of the Mayor mean?

That’s right, it’s those two bars. For me, the most important thing about this is that, since they are occupying the ends of the stadium, which is where the protocol has defined that the barras bravas or popular bars are located, there would be nowhere to locate the visiting bars, because the other stands must be general character and not with bars of this nature. Only in very special matches would the visiting bar have to be located on one side and Comandos and Blue Rain would have to share the stands again. On the one hand, it prevents visitors, since there is nowhere to locate them, and second, a grandstand designed by the IDRD for children is lost, with children’s toilets and child seats. This is a bit of a step back. A basic principle of coexistence between fans of the same team is that they can share together and do not have to be separated.

The Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez (left), had been carrying out a pilot plan with the bars.

With the latest wave of bar violence, how do you understand that they have to put the brava bar back into the stadium when Millonarios had already taken it out?

I think it’s about pleasing some requests to try to avoid problems. But I think that this can be a subject of great tension, which can get out of control at any time, because sometimes the behavior is not appropriate and quickly translates into violence, which is what is affecting the stadiums.

Are you, as organizers of the show, capable of guaranteeing security, knowing that the Mayor’s Office says that two groups of bars from the same team cannot be seen?

As there are two control points, one in the north and the other in the south, for the entrances and exits of these bars, this implies that it is time to improve and work at these points in the company of the Police, but this implies that we are working in an environment of more risk.

