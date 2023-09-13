The president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, supported this Tuesday that the United States Government establish an independent agency to regulate the uses of artificial intelligence (AI) during a session on privacy and legality in the Senate.

“Let’s require licenses for advanced AI models used in high-risk scenarios. Let’s have an independent agency that can really and effectively police this category,” Smith told a panel of senators who questioned him on issues ranging from influence of China to the safety of adolescents.

The meeting, the third convened this year by the Senate Judiciary Committee on AI, It can serve to give US legislators an idea of ​​the main problems and areas of conflict for future regulation of the technology.

Nvidia’s chief scientist, William Dally, and Boston University Law Professor Woodrow Hartzog also participated as witnesses in the session. All three were in favor of the authorities intervening in aspects such as electoral misinformation or the protection of user data.

However, Smith was reluctant to raise the age allowed to interact with his “chatbot” Bing, whose use of AI opened the doors to the implementation of large language models, such as ChatGPT, in various applications and helped generate a new wave of concern in the industry.

The executive explained that these types of tools can serve to help students improve their learning of subjects such as mathematics or English, and he does not want to limit their use to those over 18 years of age, as a Republican senator requested.

The session continued with the trend of recent efforts by the US authorities to put a stop to an industry that is advancing by leaps and bounds, with the main representatives of the sector showing their willingness to cooperate but without concrete progress.

Just two months ago, the country’s big technology companies accepted a series of security measures proposed by the White House that contemplate the creation of internal and external tests of their AI systems before making them public.

The US government also said it is working to translate voluntary commitments by US companies into an international framework on the use of AI.adding that it has already held consultations with countries such as Brazil, Canada, South Korea, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

