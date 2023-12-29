Who was your favorite streamer of 2023? Was it Rivers? Or The Spreen? Well, your answer is probably not Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the current president of Mexico. As difficult as it may be to believe, the politician is the streamer most viewed in our region this year.

According to a study by Stream Charts, the president of Mexico was the most popular streamer in Latin America in 2023. With more than 49 million hours watched in total, Obrador surpassed some of the content creators most traditional of our region. Paradoxically, it has been revealed that AMLO was the streamer who broadcast the least amount of time this year, but his reach was so great that he reached this position. This is what the site said about it:

“Starting the list with an interesting fact, the most viewed Latin American streamer of 2023 was the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican president uses live streaming to broadcast political events and make sure to connect with his entire population, including the younger generations who prefer live streaming over traditional television broadcasts. In 2023, AMLO generated 49.08 million hours viewed through his YouTube Live channel, much more than any other streamer in the year.”

In addition to his morning presentation, which takes place every day, Obrador also uses platforms like Twitch to reach the country's youth, creating broadcasts to talk about some of the most important political plans and events of the moment. So no, the president does not participate in boxing tournaments or play Grand Theft Auto V.

The rest of the list is made up of much more conventional streamers, who have earned fame for participating in sporting events throughout this yearplay some of the most popular titles of 2023, and foster a fairly strong community, but not enough to compete against the president of Mexico. Without a doubt, a quite interesting list. On related topics, Twitch stops operating in South Korea. Likewise, the company backed away from allowing adult content on its platform.

Via: Stream Charts