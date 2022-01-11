Tuesday, January 11, 2022
President of Mexico tests positive for covid-19 for the second time in almost a year

by admin
January 11, 2022
in World Europe
AMLO

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Photo:

EFE / Presidency of Mexico

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he has “mild symptoms” and will be in isolation.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 68, announced on Monday that he tested positive for covid-19, for the second time in almost a year, after a test that was carried out this day after appearing flu in his usual daily press conference.

“I inform you that I am infected with # COVID19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get ahead,” he reported in a message on social networks.

At the beginning of December, the Mexican head of state, who had his complete scheme, received a booster dose of the vaccine AstraZeneca.(News in development. Expansion soon)

.
