President of Mexico tests positive for covid-19 for the second time in almost a year

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he has “mild symptoms” and will be in isolation.
January 10, 2022, 07:29 PM
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 68, announced on Monday that he tested positive for covid-19, for the second time in almost a year, after a test that was carried out this day after appearing flu in his usual daily press conference.
“I inform you that I am infected with # COVID19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get ahead,” he reported in a message on social networks.
At the beginning of December, the Mexican head of state, who had his complete scheme, received a booster dose of the vaccine AstraZeneca.(News in development. Expansion soon)
