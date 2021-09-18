By David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Latin America and the Caribbean countries should aspire to a regional bloc similar to the European Union, the Mexican president said Saturday at a summit aimed at taking diplomatic influence out of the hands of the Organization of American States (OAS) , based in Washington.

Host of the summit, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told nearly 20 presidents and prime ministers at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that the bloc could better boost inequality-ridden economies in the region, and also face health and other crises.

“In these times, CELAC can become the main instrument for consolidating relations between our Latin American and Caribbean nations,” he said at the opening ceremony, held at the national palace in the center of Mexico City.

“We should build on the American continent something similar to the economic community that was the beginning of the current European Union”, he added, emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty of the nations of the region.

The beginning of the summit focused on the region’s centre-left leaders, including Peru’s new president Pedro Castillo, Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

No government representative Jair Bolsonaro attended.

But some points of tension emerged, including criticism from Uruguay’s centre-right president Luis Lacalle, who said his participation in the summit should not be interpreted as an acceptance of the most authoritarian regimes in the region.

“We are concerned and we are taking a serious look at what is happening in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” he said, citing what he described as repressive actions by these governments, including the arrest of political opponents.

The leaders gathered at the invitation of López Obrador with the stated aim of weakening the Washington-based regional body that, based in Washington, excludes Cuba and is viewed with skepticism by many of Latin America’s center-left leaders.

In his remarks, Bolivian President Luis Arce called for a global deal to reduce the debts of poor countries, while Cuban Diaz-Canel called for an end to the US trade embargo against the communist island.

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez helped found Celac in 2011, and his successor, Maduro, arrived in the Mexican capital on Friday night as a surprise to the assembled heads of state.

