The Mexican president, Andres Manuel López Obrador, is recovering in the National Palace from his third infection by covid-19, and rumors about major health complications are not true, said Tuesday the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who took the place of the president during the conferences.

López Obrador, 69, announced this Sunday that it was positive in a covid-19 test and assured that “his heart is at 100”. “No way, friends and friends: I tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not serious. My heart is 100 and since I had to suspend the tour, I’m in Mexico City,” he shared via Twitter.

“We hope that in the next few days, two or three more days, he can already be here at the press conferences”said the Secretary of the Interior.

“Meanwhile, he has asked us to be very aware of the agenda, to meet the commitments that had been previously scheduled and, in this case, to be in charge of the press conference,” he added.

During the press conference, Adán Augusto López, who took the place of the president, denied rumors that the health of the Mexican leader had deteriorated.

“Around 4 in the afternoon, the result was positive for covid-19. There was no emergency transfer, there was no fainting, as some have tried to make believe”, commented the federal secretary in the morning conference.

“There is nothing like that, they would like to, but he is in perfect health. He said it himself yesterday, he is 100% in terms of his heart health. And well, I believe that no one should be scared by the fact that they have been infected with covid“said Augusto Lopez.

The statements come after Mexican opposition parties sued greater transparency about the state of health of the president.

“Adán Augusto is not a doctor and the government of which he is a part is irresponsible in assuring – without further proof than his word – that López Obrador is in full health. It wouldn’t be the first time they lied about it, if you have covid-19, prove it,” wrote the president of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), Jesús Zambrano, on his Twitter account.

Furthermore, he added that The president’s health “is a matter of public interest” and that “isolation in the National Palace”, his residence and where the president will spend the disease, “is not new”, presumably alluding to the little exposure of López Obrador, little given to appear more than in governmental acts, his daily press conferences or international summits.

The health of the 69-year-old president is causing concern because he had already fallen ill with covid-19 twice. See also Kickboxer Mineev confessed to superstition and spoke about rituals before fights

The health of the president, 69, ccause concern because he had already been sick with covid-19 twice, the first in January 2021 and the second in January 2022. In addition, the Mexican ruler suffers from hypertension.

In January 2022 he had a catheterization, a heart scan, and in December 2013 he suffered an acute myocardial infarction, for which he then had a coronary surgery.

