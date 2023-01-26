During his appearance on a podcast Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the future of cinema. Although the arrival of the pandemic affected large productions and many went to streaming, he does not believe that the cinema will disappear anytime soon.

For the president of Marvel it is something similar to the situation with American football games. Many people prefer to see it in the comfort of their homes without spending anything extra. Still, there are also those people who love to go to stadiums despite the traffic, the weather, or the excessive food prices.

Kevin Feige believes that it is proof that the human being needs social interaction. You need to have this kind of massive, shared experience. Although he does not know if the cinema will go back to being exactly as it was before the pandemic, he very much doubts that it will disappear.

We recommend you: Marvel and DC movies confirmed for 2023

The president of Marvel said that he remains quite optimistic about the cinema. He added that during the December season movie attendance increased considerably. So he doesn’t think there’s anything to worry about.

Is the end of Marvel approaching?

During the same podcast, Kevin Feige was asked if the Marvel movies would end with Secret Wars. The director said that he did not and took the opportunity to talk about the “superhero movie fatigue” that is talked about a lot. Since many people say that the public is getting fed up with so many tapes about these characters.

Source: Marvel Studios

Feige said he doesn’t think that’s the case because of all the stories that can still be told. She compared movies based on comics to those based on novels. As long as there is variety in what these media have, they will always have a place in the world of cinema. They agree?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.