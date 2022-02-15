“The behavior of those who violate the rights of children is unacceptable”, said the office of the president Stevo Pendarovskifrom Macedoniaafter knowing his meeting with the family of Embla Ademi, 11 years old.

The little girl was being discriminated against because she has Down’s Syndrome.

According to local media in North Macedonia, the president spoke with the girl’s parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis. They also discussed possible solutions in this regard.

The key element in this common mission is empathy

“The president said that the behavior of those who violate the rights of children is unacceptable; especially when it comes to children with atypical development”, says the statement.

The president’s meeting with the little girl’s family was documented and shared by the president’s office.

And in the images you can see the president sitting talking with the family of Embla Ademi, to whom he brought some gifts that he received with joy.

“They should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome in school desks and playgrounds. It is our obligation, as a State, but also as individuals. The key element in this common mission is empathy”, said the president.

Likewise, it is seen how the president walks hand in hand with Embla Ademi until the schoolaccompanied by the whole family.

Pendarovski is also seen waving her off at the school gate as she enters the building.

*With information from El Nacional (Venezuela / GDA)