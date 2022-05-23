President of Llaneros reacts to the sanction of Dimayor and announces resources

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Juan Trujillo is willing to go to the last resort to punish the club and its players.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 23, 2022, 05:49 PM
After the sanction imposed by Dimayor on the Llaneros FC team and four of its players, for having lacked ‘sports decorum’, the president of the institution, Juan Carlos Trujillo, announced the steps that the club will follow.
“From the beginning we have been consistent in saying that we acted in law, not in opinion. Dimayor’s resolution is clear. He says that they did not find anything, there is nothing that is evidence of corruption or gifts. We will wait between tomorrow and Wednesday in order to appeal the determination. Depending on what the Colombian Football Federation says, we will go to the Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French)“, Trujillo told the journalist Jaime Caballero, director of the program ‘La controversial’, from ‘Caracol’, in Villavicencio.
Then, he added: We will protect our players, as it should be, since it was shown that they did not have any irregular conduct. The whole team is calm. What does leave me a little impatient is the issue of why we were notified this Monday. Why didn’t they do it sooner if they already had the determination? But that’s the rules of the game. What leaves me calm is that there is absolutely nothing irregular.”
“We will wait for the result of the appeal on the issue of sporting decorum, which is something for which they did not investigate us. For what they investigated us, they are saying that there is nothing”Trujillo concluded.
More news
SPORTS
May 23, 2022, 05:49 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#President #Llaneros #reacts #sanction #Dimayor #announces #resources
Leave a Reply