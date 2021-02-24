President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov flew to Russia today on his first official visit.

As reported on website Head of Kyrgyzstan, in Moscow, Japarov is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, head of government Mikhail Mishustin, chairmen of the Federation Council and the State Duma.

Also, the President of Kyrgyzstan intends to communicate with Russian businessmen and compatriots, including Kyrgyz students studying in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan plan during the talks to consider the state and prospects of further development of cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of politics, economy and culture, as well as to discuss issues of interaction within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian space.