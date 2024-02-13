President of Kyrgyzstan: The Emirati “government accelerators” helped us solve 3 social problems

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, confirmed that thanks to Kyrgyzstan’s adoption of the UAE “Government Accelerators” program, his country was able, within 100 days, to identify and solve three problematic tasks of a social nature, noting that the program achieved great success and positive results.

He said during a keynote speech he delivered during the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit 2024: “The (Government Accelerators) program received very positive reactions among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, after the government launched it in March of last year, as our citizens received training on the program within UAE, and we intend to begin implementing the second phase of the program in the near future, with the help of our Emirati friends.”

Sader Japarov praised the rich outcomes of the World Government Summit since its establishment, saying: “The World Government Summit has become, within a decade of its establishment, an effective platform for global dialogue, on many issues of concern to humanity, and an opportunity to exchange experiences in the field of public administration, to improve the efficiency of government and the quality of people’s lives.” And reducing poverty.”

Japarov said: “The Kyrgyz Republic has identified four main priority axes to achieve sustainable development. The first is to modernize the system of executive authority as a whole, and change the work of the government, which must serve the interests of the people, and the second is to implement a relentless battle against corruption, which is one of the main reasons.” Due to the deep unrest in the country, and the third is to establish a new economic policy, and the fourth axis of the development plan that Kyrgyzstan is betting on, represented by the digitization of the public services system provided to the entire population, as well as the digitization of the public administration system, which has become exhausting and inactive over the past 10 years, and requires decisive measures. ».

The President of Kyrgyzstan said: According to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, his country ranked 45th globally out of 166 countries, adding: “We intend to be among the top 30 countries in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, by 2030.” In this regard, he pointed out He and his government seek to transform Kyrgyzstan into a regional “business oasis,” with an attractive investment climate, a liberal foreign trade policy, and an open and honest business environment.

He added: “Our new economic policy will be based primarily on three main areas: energy and mining, transportation, and transit industries. We also want to make good use of the country’s natural wealth, as Kyrgyzstan has great industrial potential, in terms of reserves of hydroelectric resources, which It is estimated at about 142 billion kilowatt-hours.

In this regard, Japarov pointed out that, as part of his participation in the United Nations Climate Conference “COP28”, which was successfully hosted by the UAE, a tripartite memorandum was signed between the Emirati company “Masdar”, Electricité de France, and the Kyrgyz government, to implement projects in the field of green energy. Its production capacity is 3.5 gigawatts.

He stated that Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing the project to establish the Kambar-Ata HPP-1 station with a design capacity of 1.8 GW, and added: “50 small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants are currently being constructed, as well as projects in the field of renewable energy sources, and in order to develop transportation capabilities.” Logistics services and entering global markets. We announced the launch of a railway construction project between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which will connect Asian countries via Central Asia to the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and Europe.”