In Kyrgyzstan, where the prime minister and the head of the legislative branch resigned after mass protests, he decided to leave his post and President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who declared that he does not hold on to power and does not want to remain in history the head of state, under whom blood was shed.

On website of the President of Kyrgyzstan posted the text of an appeal to compatriots, in which, in particular, it is noted that the approval of the new composition of the government did not relieve tension in society, and that the situation in the country is close to a bilateral conflict.

“On the one hand, there are protesters, on the other, law enforcement agencies. Military personnel and law enforcement agencies are required to use weapons to protect the state residence. In this case, blood will be shed, it is inevitable. I urge both sides not to succumb to provocations “Sooronbai Jeenbekov said and added: “I am not holding on to power. I do not want to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. Therefore, I decided to resign. “

Earlier, a state of emergency was introduced in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek. In particular, the General Staff was instructed to bring military formations with military equipment into the city.

