President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov recorded a video message to the nation, video published press service of the head of state on October 14.

Jeenbekov called on all political forces in the country to solve emerging problems “only within the framework of the law, and not through pressure.” He recalled that on the eve the speaker of the parliament was elected, which means that the legislative body “will be able to function fully.”

The President also announced his proposal to the parliament to approve Sadyr Japarov as prime minister.

“In order to stabilize the situation in the country and the recognition of the new prime minister by other states, it is important that all decisions are legitimate and the candidacy of the prime minister is approved in strict accordance with the law,” Jeenbekov said.

At the same time, the day before, the head of state called the parliament’s decision to appoint Japarov prime minister illegal. It was noted that the quorum was not secured, which means that the appointment has no legal force.

Later that day, Kanat Isaev was elected speaker of parliament. He was the only candidate nominated for this post. After his appointment, Isaev announced the need to persuade Jeenbekov not to relinquish his powers as head of state.

Protests in Kyrgyzstan began after the October 4 parliamentary elections. 16 parties took part in them, only four have overcome the electoral barrier. Supporters of parties that did not make it to parliament took to the streets of Bishkek. They seized the buildings of the city hall, public television and radio company, parliament, government and the country’s Interior Ministry, and also released a number of politicians from prison.

Then Jeenbekov called the incident an attempt to seize power, but agreed with the need to hold new elections. The republic’s Central Election Commission canceled the voting results, and the leaders of the opposition parties created the first and second coordination councils.

Against the background of what is happening, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov have resigned.

Jeenbekov also expressed his readiness to leave his post in case of the approval of a new government headed by Sadyr Zhaparov, who was released from prison during the rallies.