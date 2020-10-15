President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov decided to resign. About it reports his press office on Thursday 15 October.

Jeenbekov said that the appointment of a new government has not eased tensions in society, and protesters are still demanding his departure. According to him, a conflict is brewing in Kyrgyzstan between protesters and law enforcement agencies, which will be obliged to use weapons to protect state residences, in which case people will inevitably die.

I’m not holding on to power. I do not want to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. No power is worth the integrity of our country and harmony in society. Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the reasons for leaving the post of President of Kyrgyzstan

The head of state also called on opposition politicians to withdraw their supporters from the streets to avoid further escalation and called on both protesters and security officials not to succumb to provocations.

Immediately after Jeenbekov’s statement, protesters flocked to the seized government house in Bishkek. As reported by “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”, the announcement of the president’s resignation was received very emotionally and positively. The video shows how the crowd is chanting “Hurray!”, Unknown people stand on the balconies of the building and wave the red flags of the republic, a column of protesters stretches towards the building.

People scream, applaud, even hug correspondent for “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”

However, the protesters are not going to stop demonstrating yet. They have already begun to demand the resignation of the recently approved speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) Kanat Isayev. The former speaker, Myktybek Abdyldaev, came to this post after his predecessor resigned due to protests in the country, and only held this position for four days – from 6 to 10 October. Abdyldaev explained that he decided to leave “because of criticism and different interpretations.”

Related materials A Sound of Thunder The Kyrgyz are again smashing the government house and prisons. Why do elections in the country end in revolutions?

The Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh is essentially the second person in the state. According to the constitution of Kyrgyzstan, he receives the powers of the president in case of resignation of the head of the republic. If the chair of the speaker remains empty, the powers of the president are transferred to the prime minister.

The post is currently held by Sadyr Japarov, a former member of parliament, previously sentenced to 11 years in prison for organizing mass riots and released during the night clashes on October 5. His candidacy was proposed by the opposition and approved by the authorities.

In addition, protesters have already begun to demand the dissolution of parliament. However, the current composition of the Jogorku Kenesh is not final – by November 6, re-elections of deputies are to be held in the country.

Mass protests engulfed Kyrgyzstan the day after the October 4 parliamentary elections. Of the 16 participating parties, four have overcome the electoral barrier, and all of them are associated with the current government. The remaining 12 parties, including the largest opposition parties, refused to recognize the voting results and took their supporters to the streets.

By the evening of October 5, riots took place in the capital of the republic, Bishkek. The protesters stormed the Government House, the residence of the president and parliament, the mayor’s office and even the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, where former high-ranking officials are kept.

6 parties formed the Opposition Coordination Council for the transfer of power. It includes the former party of power SDPK, which supports Atambayev, as well as “Reform”, “Ata Meken”, “Butun Kyrgyzstan”, “Bir Bol” and “Zamandash”

In addition to the current Prime Minister Japarov, ex-President Almazbek Atambayev was released from the pre-trial detention center, accused of grave crimes: organizing the seizure of power, corruption and illegal enrichment, in the murder of a special forces soldier by his supporters during the storming of his residence last year. The former head of state was going to get involved in the protests and speak to supporters, but he could not for health reasons. On October 9, he announced that he had been assassinated and showed bullet marks on his car. The next day, Atambayev was again detained, and the Prosecutor General’s Office canceled its decision to keep him under house arrest.

Jeenbekov ordered to recheck the voting results the very next day, and the CEC declared the last parliamentary elections invalid. However, the riots were not over. On October 7, parliament launched a procedure to impeach the president. In addition, the Central Election Commission thought about lowering the electoral threshold before the new vote.