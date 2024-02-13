The President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto, affirmed that the Emirate of Dubai is the ideal place to present, discuss, and anticipate the current and future challenges facing the world’s governments, as a result of its courage in decision-making, its advanced infrastructure, the innovative ideas it presents, and its reliance on modern and advanced technology.

The Kenyan President, during a keynote speech on the second day of the World Government Summit 2024, appreciated the provision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, with the opportunity for the countries of the world to participate in serious discussions about the future of the world’s governments. , through the World Government Summit in its successive sessions.

Dr. William Ruto began his speech by saying: “We must ask ourselves an important question, which is: Why do we not think about the future?!”, stressing the ability of the world’s governments to create a better future for their people.

Century of transformations

The Kenyan President said: “Since its beginning, the current century has witnessed multiple transformations in all sectors, especially political and economic, but the greatest transformation was due to the emergence of technological engines that allowed humans to go into space, in addition to the emergence of nuclear capabilities and magnetic imaging, which led to solving problems.” “It was not solvable.”

He pointed out that some faced the rapid transformations and changes by placing several obstacles, pointing out that the technological explosion, over the past years, resulted in several manifestations, most notably artificial intelligence, which led to the presence of winners and losers.

He added: “We have never witnessed changes that led to dilemmas, but innovations lead to submission to the status quo, and on the other hand, resistance to technological changes leads to obstructing the work of governments and the lives of peoples, so it is necessary that we encourage these changes.”

During his speech, the Kenyan President touched on the situation in his country, saying: “The changes that the Republic of Kenya has witnessed require us to be ready to receive these changes and their resulting effects, by working to remove the obstacles that may hinder obtaining positive results while confronting all challenges.”

Kenya chooses the future

The Kenyan President considered that money is the engine in Kenya to accept the technological changes that the world is currently witnessing, citing the “Safarcom” electronic platform, which was launched to transfer money instantly, as Kenyan citizens benefited from it, by using their mobile phones to transfer money from one place to another. . Dr. William Ruto stressed that Kenya courageously chose the future through technological transformations and reliance on digital solutions to provide services and reach the marginalized, as through smart applications the Kenyan government was able to register five million farmers.

He pointed out that the economic sector, which provides thousands of jobs, took into account the well-being of citizens, and freed millions from the difficulty of borrowing. These jobs also helped increase business on a daily basis, as about 18 million Kenyan citizens currently benefit from employment services in his country.

Service automation

In the context of the digital transformation that Kenya is witnessing, he said: “We deployed about 107,000 employees across Kenya to collect citizens’ data, and the employees were able to record this data and send it via their mobile phones, which achieves transparency and comprehensiveness in collecting data and providing services to citizens.” He stressed that the Kenyan government is working on digitizing and automating government services, as electronic services in Kenya rose to 18% last year, while the government’s plan aims to automate services by 100% within a few years. He added: “The government focused on benefiting from modern means, taking into account Consider its risks and disadvantages.

