On January 5, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an address to the people. He said that from that day on he headed the country’s Security Council. The appeal was broadcast by the Khabar 24 channel.

Commenting on the protests that flared up in the republic, Tokayev stressed that he “intends to act as tough as possible” in order to prevent violations of the law.

During the unauthorized protests, law enforcement officers were injured and killed, Tokayev added.

According to the president, “under any circumstances” he will remain in the capital and will be “with the people.” The conspirators, who are financially motivated, carefully prepared an action plan during the pogroms, the head of state said.

Tokayev replaced ex-president of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev as head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. In June 2018, Nazarbayev, in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court of the country, received the right to lead the Security Council of the republic for life.

In his first address to the nation on January 4, Tokayev said that the protesters’ calls to attack the civil and military departments of Kazakhstan are completely illegal. According to Tokayev, in this situation, both the well-being of Kazakhstanis and the country’s place in the modern world are at stake.

Protests began in different parts of Kazakhstan on January 2. In the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, protesters demanded that the authorities reduce fuel prices. A liter of liquefied gas in the country has doubled since January 1, when a liter of gas could be bought for 60 tenge (10 rubles). On January 2, the cost of 1 liter of fuel reached 120 tenge (20 rubles). The authorities agreed to comply with the demand, but the protests spread to other cities. Clashes with security officials and pogroms were recorded in a number of settlements.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: protesters seized the buildings of the city administration, later there was a fire there. The protesters set fire to the offices of the ruling party and the prosecutor’s office. In addition, the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan was seized. The Mir TV office in the city was ransacked and the filming equipment destroyed.

Attempts by law enforcement officers to call on the Almaty protesters for a peaceful settlement of contradictions were in vain: on January 5, the protesters disarmed the police, taking away the firearms from law enforcement officers.

The protesters also seized the Almaty airport. The air harbor has suspended operations. Late flights for departure and arrival were also canceled by the Nursultan Nazarbayev airport in the capital of the republic, Nur-Sultan. The decision to cancel was made due to the curfew imposed in the city.

On January 5, the Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau called for a de-escalation of the situation in Kazakhstan. Violence “has never been the right way to resolve any crises,” the head of the OSCE said.

Moscow expressed the hope that the Kazakh authorities will be able to cope with the situation.