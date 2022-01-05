By Olzhas Auyezov

ALMATY (Reuters) – The president of Kazakhstan removed his powerful predecessor as head of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday after protesters stormed and set fire to public buildings in the country’s worst episode of popular unrest in more than a decade .

The cabinet of ministers resigned, but that did not dampen the demonstrations, initially driven by a rise in fuel prices on New Year’s Day, but which quickly moved to address broader political demands.

Protesters chanted slogans against 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has retained broad powers since his resignation as president in 2019 after three decades in power. He was the last Soviet-era communist leader to still rule a former Soviet republic.

Nazarbayev’s hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said he has taken over as head of the powerful Security Council, a position that had been held back by Nazarbayev.

The former president is still widely seen as the main political force in Nur-Sultan, the built capital that bears his name. The leader’s family is believed to have control of much of the economy.

In a televised address, Tokayev did not mention his predecessor by name. Nazarbayev has not been seen since the protests began.

Tokayev also removed Nazarbayev’s nephew from the number 2 post of the State Security Committee, which replaced the Soviet-era KGB.

The president said in a second speech that he called on a Russian-led security bloc to help Kazakhstan overcome what he called a “terrorist threat.”

Tokayev said he made the appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance formed by Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Mikheyev, Maria Gordeyeva, Tamara Vaal and Karin Strohecker)

