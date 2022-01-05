President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev named those responsible for the protest situation in the republic. His words lead RIA News…

According to the president, the government is especially to blame.

“The government, in particular, the Ministry of Energy, as well as the KazMunayGaz and QazaqGaz companies, is especially guilty for allowing a protest situation in connection with the rise in prices for liquefied gas,” Tokayev said.

On Wednesday, January 5, Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will temporarily act as head of government. Members of the government will continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of the new composition of the Cabinet.

Protests in Kazakhstan against the rise in fuel prices began on January 2. In some cities, protesters called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics. On January 4, protesters clashed with security forces on Republic Square in Almaty, and riots broke out in other cities of the country. In Alma-Ata and in the Mangistau region, for the period of the state of emergency from January 5 to 19, a curfew was imposed from 23.00 to 7.00.