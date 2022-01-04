President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev introduced a state of emergency in Alma-Ata and the Mangistau region in connection with the protests, the regime will operate from 1:30 on January 5 to midnight on January 19. On Tuesday, January 4, reports TASS with reference to the presidential decree.

In addition, a curfew is introduced in Almaty during the state of emergency from 23:00 to 7:00. Entry to and exit from the city for the period of emergency is limited.

In connection with the aggravation of the situation in order to ensure public safety, restore law and order, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, the head of state Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed decrees on the introduction of a state of emergency in the Mangistau region and the city of Almaty from January 5, from 01:30 am for a period until 00 hours 00 minutes January 19, 2022 Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev

Dispersal of protesters

On the evening of January 4, clashes between protesters and security forces began on Republic Square in Alma-Ata. Riots began in other large cities as well. The protesters refused to leave the streets of the city, the police began to conduct arrests. On the same evening, armored vehicles were brought into Alma-Ata, armored vehicles were noticed on the outskirts of the city.

There have also been videos showing how security forces use flash bangs and tear gas to disperse protesters. The central square of Almaty, where about a thousand people gathered, was covered with acrid smoke. Some protesters are involved in beating up police officers and pogroming law enforcement vehicles.

Address of the President of Kazakhstan to the nation

On January 4, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev addressed the nation in Russian. He declared that the government would not fall, and called on compatriots to be prudent.

Dear compatriots, I appeal to you again. Show prudence and do not succumb to provocations from within and from without, the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness. Calls to attack civilian and military offices are completely illegal. This is a crime that can be punished. Power will not fall Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan

In addition, he promised that all the legal demands of the protesters will be carefully considered. The President added that on Wednesday, January 5, a working meeting will be held on all these issues.

Protests can be used by the West

Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee (KPRF), said that the West could use the protests in Kazakhstan. He told RIA Newsthat a similar situation was earlier in Kyrgyzstan, where the power changed as a result of protests.

The population of Kazakhstan could not help but react to the attack on the socio-economic opportunities of citizens. What was latent flashed today Dmitry Novikov Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The politician clarified that this would not necessarily lead to similar results, and also recalled the movement of “yellow vests” in France. According to Novikov, the socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan is worse, a similar situation in 2014 was used by “the right-wing forces in Ukraine to come to power”. He concluded that in most of the CIS countries, a revision of socio-economic policy is required, since problems have accumulated there after the collapse of the USSR.

Why are citizens protesting?

On January 2, in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, motorists went to protest actions against the rise in the cost of gas for cars. They demanded a reduction in the price of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to leave politics, and in Aktau they threatened to continue protesting until the incumbent head of state, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, came to them.