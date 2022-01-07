The president of KazakhstanKassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday rejected any negotiations with the protesters and authorized the security forces to fire “without warning” to end the protests that are shaking the country.

The largest country in Central Asia has been the scene of a revolt that broke out in the provinces on Sunday, after a rise in the price of gas, and spread to other cities, and especially to Almaty, the economic capital, where the demonstrations became in violent and chaotic riots.

A contingent of Russian and other allied troops arrived in this former Soviet republic on Thursday to support the government and protect official buildings, along with local security forces.

“I have given the order to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said in a television speech, adding that “terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against citizens.”

We have faced armed and trained bandits (…) We must destroy them and that is what we will do in a short time

Tokayev rejected any negotiations and promised to “eliminate” the “bandits” who have caused these riots, who according to him are “20,000” and had “a clear plan”.

“What type of negotiation can be had with criminals, with murderers? We have faced armed and trained bandits (…) We must destroy them and that is what we will do in a short time,” he added.

Tokayev also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, who “responded very quickly” to his request for help.

‘Order restored’

Shortly before, the Kazakh leader had declared that constitutional order had been “largely restored in all regions.”

For its part, the Interior Ministry reported that 26 “armed criminals” were killed and 18 injured in the riots. And he confirmed that all administrative buildings were “released and placed under greater protection,” with 70 checkpoints installed in the country, according to a statement.

In Almaty, where the riots were most violent, “the security forces and the military forces … guarantee public order, the protection of strategic infrastructures and the cleanliness of the streets,” he added.

The unrest, which caused dozens of deaths and more than a thousand injured according to authorities, continued in Almaty on Thursday, where shots were heard.

To date, 18 members of the security forces have been killed and 748 injured. Some 3,000 people were arrested, according to the latest television figures.

In the riots, the premises of several television channels were looted, and the Almaty city hall and the presidential residence, whose façade was blackened by flames, were burned.

The intensity and sudden nature of these riots have had an impact on Kazakhstan, a country of 19 million inhabitants, rich in natural resources and reputed for its stable and authoritarian government.

The authorities initially tried to calm the protesters, without success, by granting a drop in the price of gas, dismissing the government and establishing a state of emergency and a night curfew throughout the country.

