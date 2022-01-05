President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dismissed Krymbek Kusherbayev from the post of Secretary of State and appointed his former assistant Yerlan Karin to this post. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the head of state.

Kusherbayev has been in office since September 2019.

“To appoint Karin Yerlan Tynimbayuly as the state secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of the post of assistant to the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the decree says.

By another order, Tokayev appointed the former deputy of his administration, Murat Nurtleu, as the first deputy chairman of the republic’s National Security Committee.

On January 4, protesters clashed with security forces on Republic Square in Almaty, and riots broke out in other cities of the country. Law enforcers used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the protesters. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, introduced a state of emergency in the city and in the Mangistau region and a curfew until January 19.

Protests in Kazakhstan against the rise in fuel prices have continued since January 2. In some cities, protesters called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics.