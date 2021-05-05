Israeli President Reuven Rivlin instructed to form a new government. Thus, he handed over the mandate to form the Cabinet of Ministers following the March 23 elections to the head of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid. On Wednesday, May 5, reports TASS…

“Based on the recommendations received today from the parties that entered parliament, I decided that the mandate to form the government would pass to MP Lapid,” Rivlin said during a special televised address.

This announcement was made in connection with the expiration of the deadline for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government. The prime minister was unable to agree with the chairman of the right-wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett.

Rivlin instructed Lapid to form a new government as the country found itself in a state of political uncertainty after four elections to the Knesset (parliament) in just two years. According to the statement, the leader of the Yesh Atid party has a better chance of forming a coalition. “It became clear that Yair Lapid has the opportunity to form a government that can get the support of the Knesset, but there are many difficulties along the way,” the Israeli president said.

Lapid now has 28 days to assemble the cabinet. The same deadline was given to Netanyahu after the March 23 vote, but the Likud leader was unable to form a government by the time the deadline expired, at midnight on May 5. Netanyahu did not ask for an extension of his term by 14 days; Lapid, who is the second candidate, has no such right. If the government is still not established, the 24th Knesset will be automatically dissolved, and re-elections will be scheduled after 90 days.