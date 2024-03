Israeli President Isaac Herzog | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an urgent appeal to the international community to “strongly condemn” the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by the Hamas group. This call, made this Tuesday (5), comes after the United Nations (UN) confirmed through a report that there is a “reasonable basis” to believe that Hamas perpetrated sexual abuse and rape during the terrorist attacks on the 7th. October and in captivity where the other hostages are still held.

Herzog highlighted the importance of recognizing and acting against systematic and premeditated sexual crimes, which were documented in detail in the report by the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten. The report revealed clear and convincing evidence of violations and suggests that such violent acts may continue to occur against victims still in captivity.

President Herzog also reinforced the need for tireless efforts to ensure the safe return of all hostages, who face constant and imminent danger, as demonstrated by the UN report.

“The report issued by the UN Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and her team is of immense importance. It substantiates with moral clarity and integrity the systematic, premeditated, and ongoing sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women. Hamas and its allies are trying to discredit the report to escape this horrible shame. They will not succeed as the testimonials are truly shocking. Therefore, now the world must react strongly, condemning and punishing Hamas”, wrote Herzog on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

“We must continue our tireless efforts to bring all hostages back to their families. As we can learn from the report, they are constantly in imminent and clear danger,” she concluded.

Despite the UN's recognition of Hamas' sexual crimes, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, criticized the organization's late response and summoned its UN ambassador to discuss the silencing of the report. Katz also expressed displeasure with the lack of action by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in declaring Hamas a terrorist organization and imposing sanctions.