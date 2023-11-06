Manuel Palácios states that tests “are carried out with complete freedom”; On the 1st day, the exam covered topics such as racism and military dictatorship

The president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), Manuel Palácios, justified this Sunday (November 5, 2023) the presence of themes such as racism, military dictatorship, gender violence and conflicts in Palestine in the 1st stage test of the And either (National High School Examination). He denied “any intervention by the administration” in preparing the questions and said that they “they are made with complete freedom”. “Regarding the preparation of the tests, they are prepared by teachers from our universities, from our basic education schools. Specialist teachers in each area”he declared in an interview with journalists.