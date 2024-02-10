President of Hungary, Katalin Novak resigned from her position this Saturday (10) after pressure for granting pardon for a case of sexual abuse in a children's home. | Photo: EFE

The president of Hungary, Katalin Novak, resigned from her position this Saturday (10) after pressure for granting pardon for cases of sexual abuse in a children's home. The revelation of the pardon was reported by a local news website about a week ago.

The disclosure of the fact caused both the President of Hungary and the Minister of Justice, Judit Varga, to resign.

The presidency, however, is not considered a central position in Hungary. In the country, the prime minister is considered the head of state, a position currently occupied by Viktor Orban, since 2010, an ally of the hitherto Hungarian president.

President of Hungary alleges “error”

Katalin Novak says she “made a mistake” and that she “made the decision to pardon last April because she believed that the convict did not abuse the vulnerability of the children he supervised.”

The man had been sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2018, guilty of pressuring victims to drop abuse charges, and also to eight years for abusing at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016, reports the AP agency.

The decision to resign by the president of Hungary came after popular pressure and pressure from opposition parties this week.