Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 18:19

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, stated this Saturday (9) that he is not opposed to conversations or meetings about the tension in the dispute over the Essequibo region. The text was posted on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the same network used by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, who admitted the possibility of dialogue with the authorities of the neighboring country.

“We are committed to peace in the region. The #ICJ (International Court of Justice) will finally determine the controversy on the Guyana/Venezuela border. We are intransigent in this aspect and in respecting international law. We make it clear that we have no opposition to talks and meetings as responsible people and as a country,” Ali wrote.

We are committed to peace in this region. The #ICJ will determine, finally, the controversy in the Guyana/Venezuela borders. We are uncompromising on this and the respect for International law. We have made it clear we are unopposed to conversations and meetings as responsible… — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) December 9, 2023

Earlier, Maduro had written that he wanted “peace and understanding” for the region. However, more than an hour later, he raised his tone. “They didn’t count on our cunning, the people came out in defense of Guyana Essequiba. They will not be able to ignore Venezuela’s sovereign will,” said Maduro.