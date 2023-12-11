In an interview, Irfaan Al said he will not cede territory to Nicolás Maduro; the two will meet on Thursday (Dec 14)

Guyana's President Irfaan Al has said he will not cede any part of the Essequibo region claimed by Venezuela. He will meet with the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss the friction between the 2 countries.

Irfaan said that he will not negotiate Essequibo with Maduro and that he intends to emphasize at the meeting on Thursday (Dec 14) that any dispute over the sovereignty of the territory must be presented to the International Court in The Hague. The court is the body of the UN (United Nations) responsible for resolving disputes between countries. The statements were made in an interview with National Newspaperfrom the TV Globo.

The president of Guyana spoke during the inauguration of a roundabout on Sunday (Dec 11), one of the first works financed by the oil discovered by ExxonMobil in Essequibo. At the time, Irfaan Al stated that Maduro's accusation of a supposed new form of colonialism imposed by the North American oil company in the territory is just an attempt to “inflate” one “hypocritical rhetoric”.

This Monday (Dec 11), Maduro confirmed that he will meet with the leader of Guyana on Thursday (Dec 14). In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, the Venezuelan once again spoke of the country's legitimate right to Essequibo and expressed his intention to discuss North American interference in the dispute.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was invited to a meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The PT member, however, will not attend the meeting and will send the President's advisor for International Affairs, Celso Amorim.

Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community) will mediate the meeting between the 2 leaders. In a letter sent to Maduro and Ali, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said that the meeting will be “historic” It is “a success”. read the full document (PDF – 348 kB).

UNDERSTAND

Venezuelans voted and approved, on December 3, a referendum on the annexation of the Essequibo region, which corresponds to 74% of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.

The dispute between the countries has lasted more than a century. Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is rich in oil and minerals, in addition to having an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

On November 11, the Guyanese government classified the measure as provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign State of Guyana.