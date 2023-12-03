The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, used social media this Sunday (3) to reassure the population about the referendum that Venezuela is holding to reinforce its claim to sovereignty over the oil-rich Essequibo region. Ali said, in a live broadcast, that the country “has nothing to fear from the onslaught of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro”.

“I want to assure Guyanese that there is nothing to fear in the coming hours, days, months. We will be vigilant, but we are working tirelessly to ensure that our borders remain intact, and that our people and country remain safe,” he said.

In consulting the population, the Venezuelan government seeks to reaffirm its historical claim over the 160,000 km² territory under Guyana’s control. After the result, the Venezuelan government promises to decide on strategies for annexing the territory.

With the referendum, Maduro wants to obtain popular support for the creation of a Venezuelan province called “Guiana Essequiba” and grant nationality to its inhabitants. The questions also address the opinion of Venezuelans on the Paris arbitration award in 1899, the Geneva Agreement, the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice on the subject and oil exploration by Guyana. Maduro went on local TV to teach Venezuelans how to vote “yes” to the five questions.

Guyana had asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main court of the United Nations, to suspend the referendum. In his speech to Guyanese, Ali said he would not “meddle” in Venezuelan politics, claiming that it is an opportunity for the country to show “maturity and responsibility”.

He also highlighted the solidarity he has received from the international community. “We have always seen diplomacy as our first line of defense and we are in a very strong position in it,” she said.

Opposition parties report empty election

Opposition parties and politicians in Venezuela reported low participation in the non-binding referendum taking place this Sunday in the country, promoted by the government to “reinforce” the country’s century-old claim to sovereignty over the oil-rich Essequibo region, EFE reported. .

Photographs and videos of empty or low turnout electoral centers, mainly in Caracas, were posted in messages on X (Formerly Twitter) by the Popular Will party (VP). The messages also refer to the states of Mérida (west), Nueva Esparta (northeast) and Guárico (center).

A video by former deputy Juan Pablo Guanipa, from the First Justice party, shows several practically empty voting points in regions such as Lara (west), Aragua (north), Falcón (northwest), Anzoátegui (east) and Zulia (west, in border with Colombia). “In the end, (the government) will give the number (of participation) it wants to give, but what is clear is that these people do not mobilize anyone in Venezuela,” said Guanipa.

In total, 15,857 voting centers were enabled for the referendum, in which 20.69 million Venezuelans are invited to participate. The local press also reported the low turnout in Caracas and Maracaibo, as did the EFE Agency.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, in turn, refuted the version of low turnout, telling journalists that he had seen queues at polling places, “including outside”. “Right now, we have triple the participation that has occurred in other electoral processes,” said Amoroso, without giving details of the locations.

Understand the dispute over the Essequibo region

Essequibo is an area of ​​almost 160 thousand square kilometers, rich in natural resources, which corresponds to around 70% of Guyana’s territory. Venezuela has claimed the region as part of its territory since it gained independence from Spain.

The Paris arbitration award in 1899 granted sovereignty over Essequibo to the British Empire, which still colonized Guyana. Venezuela contested the decision and, in 1966, the year Guyana became independent, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which recognized the Venezuelan claim.

The dispute has since begun and intensified after 2015, after energy giant ExxonMobil discovered oil in disputed waters. These oil reserves are comparable to those of Kuwait and lead the list of per capita reserves in the world.