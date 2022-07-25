Guatemala City (AFP) – The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, visited Ukraine on Monday, where he expressed solidarity with his counterpart Volodímir Zelensky for the damage caused by the Russian invasion and lamented the global consequences of the conflict.

“Irrefutable proof of the consequences of this war are the global economic effects that have generated inflation, increased costs of living and therefore more poverty,” Giammattei said in a joint statement transmitted in Spanish by the Guatemalan government.

The Guatemalan leader affirmed that this situation foresees in the future “a food crisis that could mean the death of millions of people.” Central America imports almost all the cereals that it consumes and that are produced in the region in conflict.

Giammattei’s visit responds to an invitation from Zelenski made in June, said the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of Guatemala, without giving more details or specifying the duration of his stay.

Zelenski considered that “all over the world they are suffering the serious consequences of Russian aggression, such as the food crisis and the destabilization of prices.”

“The cost of living is unfairly increasing, only together can we protect the world and the international legal order,” he assured after thanking Guatemala for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and the creation of a special criminal court “to punish Russia for aggression “.

During the visit, the leaders agreed to abolish the mandatory visa for Guatemalans, as well as to establish commercial dialogue for specific projects without intermediaries.

Giammattei and Zelenski held a telephone conversation in June to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia, to “see firsthand the damage they have caused Ukraine and be able to tell the world,” the Guatemalan president said on that occasion, according to the state Guatemalan News Agency (AGN).

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, generating a conflict that has had repercussions throughout the world.

In Guatemala, one of the main effects is the increase in fuel prices, which has led the Government to implement subsidies, which some opposition sectors consider insufficient.