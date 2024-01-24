The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, once again summoned the attorney general, Consuelo Porras Argueta, this Wednesday, accused of trying to prevent his inauguration, to appear before the Council of Ministers next Monday, after the official refused to meet with him on January 24.

“The law requires him to appear before the Council of Ministers, if he does not attend he would be committing a breach of duties,” Arévalo de León indicated in a press conference, after announcing his decision to summon the attorney general again.

Porras Argueta, who has headed the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office) since 2018, This Wednesday she refused to attend a meeting to which she was invited by Arévalo de León to submit a management report and also stated, through a video, that he will not resign as attorney general.

The Attorney General of Guatemala, María Consuelo Porras.

Arévalo de León, in his first gubernatorial administration, asked the attorney general to appear at the presidential house with a report on his progress in front of the Public Ministry and later highlighted that the letter sent by Porras Argueta “does not answer the questions raised.”

During the press conference held this afternoon, Arévalo de León recalled that the attorney general “is a person sanctioned internationally for his participation in acts of corruption” and added that under the administration of Porras Argueta, the Prosecutor's Office has “incurred in” the spurious use of political persecution.

From last October to January 15, hundreds of indigenous leaders of Guatemala held an interrupted sit-in in front of the Prosecutor's Office headquarters and more than 10 massive marches to demand the resignation of Porras Argueta, for his attempts to annul the electoral victory of Arévalo de Lion.

The attorney general and a group of officials, sanctioned by the United States, They led various legal actions to try to criminally prosecute Arévalo de León and even annul the results of the elections held on August 20 to prevent him from taking power for the period 2024-2028.

Protesters demand the resignation of Guatemala's attorney general, Consuelo Porras, in Guatemala City

Prior to these attacks, Porras Argueta was sanctioned by the United States, accused of “hindering the anti-corruption fight” in the Central American country and subsequently persecuting journalists, prosecutors, judges and critical activists.

Porras Argueta can only be removed from her position as attorney general if there is previously a conviction against her, The Constitutional Court, Guatemala's highest court, stated on December 20 when rejecting requests that sought to facilitate the dismissal of the official.

Arévalo de León won the elections in August 2023, surpassing, in a surprising way, the traditional and favorite candidates and according to experts, during his first year of Government he will have to look for governability conditions to fulfill his promises to fight against corruption that They brought him to power.

