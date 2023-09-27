Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2023 – 20:57

The president of Gerdau, Gustavo Werneck, stated that the company is on the verge of promoting layoffs due to the current scenario that the steel industry is experiencing in the country. The speech was made during the 33rd Brazil Steel Congress, held this Wednesday fair, 27, in São Paulo.

The executive assessed the current situation in which the Brazilian steel industry is experiencing, pointing out that the strong increase in the volume of imported steel, especially from China, has been harming Brazilian production. Werneck added that Gerdau already has 600 workers on temporary suspension of their employment contract due to the reduction in production at the company.

“If no decisions are taken by the government in the next 30 days regarding the increase in import tariffs, the situation will become worrying. Urgent actions must be taken to increase the tariff by 25%, otherwise we will have great difficulty”, stated the executive.

According to Werneck, Gerdau already has two plants, one in Ceará and another in São Paulo, which are paralyzed.

The diagnosis by the president of Gerdau was accompanied by the president of ArcelorMittal Brasil and president of the board of directors of Instituto Aço Brasil, Jefferson De Paula, who confirmed the possibility of social problems if the scenario continues.

“We will produce 1.3 million tons less steel because of the current import scenario. Our capacity is between 15 million and 16 million tons, but we will produce less. If the scenario remains the same, there will be a social problem in the country”, stated De Paula.

Reinforcing the seriousness of the matter, the executive president of Instituto Aço Brasil, Marco Polo Lopes, stated that the government’s decision to bring forward the end of the 10% discount on the import tax on 12 steel products was “innocuous”.

The executive compared Brazil’s import tax in relation to countries such as the United States, Mexico and the European Union, where the tariff is approximately 25%, according to the entity.

Imports on the rise

According to Jefferson De Paula, steel imports will increase by around 40% in 2023 compared to last year. The executive also added that the projection for the end of the year is for a 6% drop in domestic sales.

According to him, one of the main impediments to accelerating growth in the country is interest rates. “The continued fall in interest rates seems feasible to us, even if it is a consequence of the inflationary risk of the recent past,” he stated.

The executive also defended the adoption of incentives by the government for low-carbon initiatives aimed at industry and research development: “The steel industry will be completely transformed in terms of technology and processing”.

De Paula stated that the availability of scrap and the supply of natural gas at compatible prices will be vital for reducing CO2 emissions in the sector. “Carbon neutrality necessarily involves the supply of clean energy, one of the pillars of ‘neo-industrialization’ in Brazil.”

According to Lopes, 2023 should also register a drop in apparent steel consumption of 2.6%. Considering these data, the executive assessed that the Brazilian steel industry may be experiencing a period of difficulties that he classified as a “perfect storm”.

“We bring a figure that we consider a perfect storm, because we have a forecast of falling sales. There is idleness in the sector, and the alternative we would have would be to increase exports, but this has proven impossible due to the adverse situation in the international scenario and, finally, imports having a strong impact”, stated Marco Polo.

25% tax rate

The main agenda of the Brazilian steel industry is the establishment of trade defense measures in the domestic market. The sector defends an import tax on steel products of 25% for one year. The scenario is one of significant increase in imports, mainly from China.

Jefferson De Paula stated that there is an excess of 564 million tons of steel in the world. In this scenario, the European Union, the United States and Mexico adopted trade defense measures to protect domestic production against increased competition assessed as unfair by the entity.

“We are in favor of the market economy, but we cannot be naive and ignore the serious damage that the trade policies of Chinese and Russian steelmakers are causing to steel production in other countries by flooding the market with steel products at subsidized prices,” he stated. From Paula.

The executive assessed that the operation of Brazilian steel mills could stop if firmer trade defense measures are not adopted. De Paula added that the measures do not represent an action against China, the largest global steel producer, but a temporary measure to protect the Brazilian industry.

She did not rule out the possibility of reviewing investments by the company if the scenario of importing steel remains in Brazil. In the national sector, the forecast for the next four years is R$63 billion in investments aimed at expansion, improving efficiency and decarbonization. In the last 14 years, around R$170 billion was invested.

“We are carrying out works and we remain thinking about the future, but if the country is attacked with subsidized steel, we cannot combat this. If the government does not protect the internal market, companies will have to stop,” said De Paula.

Marco Polo de Mello Lopes said that the government has been sensitive to the issue. “We have been talking and participating in meetings with ministers, we have shown that we are investing and generating income,” he said.

Regarding the 25% rate, he justified that the value follows the reference adopted in countries and that its purpose is only to guarantee the same level of competitiveness as imports.

Difficulty

During the 33rd Brazilian Steel Congress, in the panel that discussed the current scenario and prospects for the sector, the professor at the Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Uberlândia Germano de Paula (UFU) stated that he sees with difficulty the possibility of Brazil adopting measures of trade defense, especially against China, due to the country having a weaker geopolitical position on the global stage.

“Brazil is commercially dependent on China and most of the important decisions in the sector are decided more in Beijing than in Brasília, so the Chinese retaliation capacity increases considerably if Brazil adopts commercial defense measures”, stated de Paula.

The Secretary of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (Mdic), Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, stated that the government has been monitoring illegal and unfair trade practices that could harm exports from the Brazilian steel sector.

She also highlighted the government’s recent measure, approved last week, to bring forward the end of the 10% discount on the import tariff for 12 steel products. The rule is expected to prevail until the end of this year. The decision will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union and will come into effect from October, when the import tax will return to 9% to 14.4%.