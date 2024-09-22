Repercussion

Through posts on the internet, female executives criticized Tallis Gomes’ speech and reinforced their pride in being women in the positions they hold. For Gomes, women who preside over companies do not make the “best use of feminine energy.”

Banco do Brasil CEO Tarciana Medeiros made an indirect reference to the case during a talk in New York on Thursday at a UN Global Compact event. The mediator, Ana Fontes, from Rede Mulher Empreendedora, opened the debate by asking if it was “okay for a woman CEO to be at the helm of a bank.” “Everything is great,” Tarciana responded, to applause.

On Wednesday, the 18th, Tallis had written on Instagram that, “with rare exceptions, this woman (CEO) will go through a process of masculinization that will put my home in fourth place, me in third place and my children in second place”.

And he said that positions like his require the CEO to be “too tough to handle”, that “the world started to fall apart exactly when the feminist movement started forcing women to play the role of men”. And he added that women should use “their feminine energy in the right places, home and family”.

After the first post, when her position had already been shared in WhatsApp groups that included lawyers and women from the business sector, Gomes tried to retract her statement. She made a new post in which she apologized for the “mistake” and said she had been “unfortunate in saying what kind of woman I would like in my life.”

Previously, he had also received comments against his publication from former female students of G4, who said they regretted having paid for the company’s courses.