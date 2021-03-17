Andrei Pershin, president of the commercial organization Fund for Security Assistance (FSB LLC), was arrested in Moscow. About this on Wednesday, March 17, the newspaper writes “Kommersant“.

According to the newspaper, the former state security officer was suspected of receiving 24 million rubles from the general director of Laguna LLC Sergei Melin for solving problems allegedly arising from his criminal prosecution.

Pershin claimed that he had received information that law enforcement officers allegedly intend to send the materials of the check to the Balashikha investigating authorities in relation to Melin to initiate a criminal case on the fact of fraud with several land plots and their theft.

During meetings with the businessman, Pershin convinced him that he could help solve the problem for a certain amount by requesting 24 million rubles, allegedly for transferring to officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Melin decided to contact the FSB, his further negotiations with Pershin were already under the control of the special services.

The suspect was detained after receiving the first payment from the entrepreneur in the amount of 100 thousand rubles.

