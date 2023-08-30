Macron stated that the country has Amazonian territory due to French Guiana; leader failed to attend August summit

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Monday (28.Aug.2023) that he wants to join ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization).

“I solemnly declare that France is a candidate to participate in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization and to play a full role therein, with a representation closely associating French Guiana”, Macron said during a speech at an event for French ambassadors.

“I really hope that Brazil and all the other powers in the region accept our candidacy and allow us to participate in this format”he stated.

For Macron, France could join the organization because French Guiana has Amazonian territory. With that, France is also Amazonian.

ACTO is formed by 8 countries: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. Since its creation, in 2003, ACTO has not integrated new countries.

In August, the organization held the Amazon Summit in Belém, Pará. The French leader was invited to the event, but did not attend. At the time, Macron thanked the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for organizing the meeting.