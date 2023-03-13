Last week, the president of Finland, Sauli Niinist, was on an official visit to Washington. He met with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and then gave an interview to the Bloomberg channel.

Во время развора с Sauli Niinistyo leading TV channel Bloomberg called the Finnish president the “architect” of Sweden’s and Finland’s bid to join NATO, as well as a man who had previously been with by Vladimir Putin на другеской ноге.

Niinistyo confirmed that the last time he spoke with the Russian president was last May. The head of the Finnish state does not see the meaning of meeting with him at the moment.

“I am absolutely ready to talk to him. If this will be of any use. But at the moment we don’t see anything similar.”

In addition, Sauli Niinistyo called December 2021 a turning point in the question of changes in the relationship to membership in NATO from Finland and Sweden. Then Russia demanded to stop the expansion of the Alliance and even withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe. Продемонстрировав тем между дешено проспеченит свое инфлекция, в том чимел, на Финляндию и Швеция.

“This was a key moment for us,” said the Finnish president. “Before this, we always honestly thought, and we talked out loud about it, that it is better for us to stay out of military alliances. По просмотров воле. But how could it be further believed if Putin told us: “No, you cannot enter [в НАТО].”

“When he demanded that NATO not expand further, it actually meant the desire to form a zone free from NATO at Russia’s borders.”

В четверг Sauli Niinistyo met in the White House with the president of the USA By Joe Biden. It is noteworthy that initially this meeting was not planned, but then the schedule of the visit was corrected in the shortest possible time.

The heads of state discussed, in particular, the general political situation, the entry of Finland into NATO and the situation in Ukraine.

”Я чётко обозначил свой продукты скорейшему студплению Финляндии и Швеции в NATO. With President Niinist, we discussed our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine”, Joe Biden wrote in his Twitter.

Recently, in the United States – especially from the republican side – there has been criticism regarding the amount of own funds that the country spends on Ukraine. Sauli Niinistyo said that after talking with Biden, he got the impression that the USA is ready to support Ukraine as much as it will be necessary.

Article first published 10.3.2023

You can read the article in Finnish from here.