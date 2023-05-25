Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023

The president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva, praised the announcement, made this Thursday, 25th, by the government, of a cut in car taxes. He, however, made it clear that, more important than specific measures, the industry’s focus should be on tax reform.

During an Industry Day event at Fiesp headquarters, Josué told journalists that he followed the discussion on the attempt to rescue the popular car in the press.

According to him, exemption measures that take energy efficiency into account, such as the one announced this Thursday, are “welcome”. “Brazil, unfortunately, taxed the transformation industry too much”, he observed.

But, pondered Josué, the sector’s competitiveness and the country’s growth depend on tax reform. According to him, the industry collects 30% of the total taxes collected, although it represents around 11% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"I applaud the measure that is being announced today, but what we need to do is defend the tax reform", said Josué, when defending the creation, proposed by the reform, of the value added tax, the IVA.
























