The 2nd largest company in the Chinese real estate sector is extremely indebted and has suffered sudden drops on the Hong Kong stock market

The president of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, was placed under police surveillance, as reported by the Bloomberg News this Wednesday (September 27, 2023). According to the publication, the reason for the measure was not clear and does not mean that the founder of the Chinese real estate giant will be accused of any crime.

The Guangdong police department (province where Hui lives) and the company did not comment on the case until the publication of this text.

Evergrande is the 2nd largest company in the real estate sector in China. In 2021, its debt became public. Since then, it has suffered sharp falls on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Read more:

On Monday (September 25), the real estate company’s shares fell by up to 25% and were worth US$0.41. The devaluation occurred 2 days after the cancellation of a debt restructuring program, announced in March. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 96 kB, in English).

By August 28, Evergrande Group shares had already plummeted by up to 87%, causing the company to lose almost US$2.4 billion of its value. Trading on the stock exchange was suspended for 17 months and resumed in August.