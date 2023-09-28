Chinese developer Evergrande announced this Thursday (28) that its president, Hui Ka Yan, was detained by authorities of the Chinese communist regime on suspicion of involvement in “illegal activities”. The company said it received notification from Chinese authorities confirming Hui’s detention.

The notification, however, did not provide further official details about what charges Hui is actually facing at this time.

According to information published by the American news agency Bloomberg this Wednesday (27), Hui had been missing for weeks and was under “residential surveillance” in China without having been formally accused of any crime.

The announcement made by Evergrande this Thursday occurred shortly after the company decided to inform the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it was suspending the sale of its shares. This measure raises concerns about the future of the company, which is already facing a serious financial crisis.

Evergrande, which resumed its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange just a month ago, after a 17-month break due to the lack of publication of its financial results, faces a debt estimated at US$328 billion (around R$1.6 trillion) by the end of June this year.

The company’s financial situation has worsened recently, with it unable to issue new debt due to the investigation into its subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group. Furthermore, meetings planned for this week on a crucial debt restructuring were cancelled, and the company claimed the need to “re-evaluate the terms” of the plan according to the “objective situation and creditors’ demand.”

The Evergrande crisis has amplified the slowdown in the world’s second largest economy, affecting not only the real estate sector, but also confidence in the land debt markets, which until then had avoided most defaults.

Chinese communist regime authorities have gradually restricted access to credit for real estate developers since 2020, resulting in a wave of defaults, especially by Evergrande. This has severely affected the lives of homebuyers across the country, many of whom invested their life savings in properties that were never completed.

The Evergrande crisis also raises concerns about the overall economic impact on China and the possibility of a severe recession if contagion risks materialize.

Other companies in the Chinese real estate sector, such as Country Garden, are also facing financial difficulties, with record losses and debts of more than US$150 billion (around R$755 billion). This has led markets to consider the possibility of a significantly smaller Chinese property sector in the future, with uncertainty over the fate of other large private developers.