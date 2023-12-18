Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emerged victorious with 89.6% of the votes, according to the country's electoral authority

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was re-elected for a 3rd term of 6 years this Monday (Dec 18, 2023). He received 89.6% of the vote in the election held from December 10 to 12, according to the Egyptian Election Authority.

Sisi competed against 3 other candidates. 2nd place, Hazem Omar, leader of the Egyptian Republican People's Party, won approximately 4.5% of the vote.

Next came Farid Zahran, leader of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama, representative of Wafd, a party considered centrist. They obtained 4% and 1.9% of the votes, respectively.

More than 39 million Egyptians voted for the current president, who once led the army and has been in charge of the Arab country for a decade.

According to electoral authorities, the participation rate in the election was 66.8%. The president's 3rd term, which begins in April, will be his last, according to the country's Constitution.

The vote took place against a backdrop of crises in Egypt, with growing tensions between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in addition to the worst economic crisis faced by the country. Annual inflation reaches 36.4%, resulting in weekly price increases for essential food items.

Sisi assumed the presidency in 2013, after the departure of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi. He won re-election in 2018, receiving 97% of the vote.

During his government, Sisi extended the presidential period from 4 to 6 years and amended the Constitution to allow re-election for up to 3 consecutive terms, instead of 2 as previously.